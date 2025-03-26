Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark raised Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRN

Western Copper & Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

Shares of Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.77. Western Copper & Gold has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 398,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.