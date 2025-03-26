Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.36 and last traded at $183.36. 209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

