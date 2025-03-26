Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 1.8 %

WHLM stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

