Wolfe Research Reiterates “Peer Perform” Rating for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ERJ opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.70. Embraer has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

