Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 5,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Up 6.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
About Worldwide Webb Acquisition
Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worldwide Webb Acquisition
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.