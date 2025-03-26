Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 5,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

