Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $92.25 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.