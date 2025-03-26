Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

