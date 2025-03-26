XOS (XOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share and revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XOS Trading Down 2.4 %
XOS stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. XOS has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.
About XOS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.