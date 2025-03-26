XOS (XOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share and revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XOS Trading Down 2.4 %

XOS stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. XOS has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

About XOS

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

