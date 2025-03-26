Xponance Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CDP. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.19%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.