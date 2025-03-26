Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,208,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

