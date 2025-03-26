Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get YETI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 29.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

YETI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.