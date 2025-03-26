Xponance Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,048,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.97 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

