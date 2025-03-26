Xponance Inc. Buys 2,054 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,229 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKLB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 2.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

