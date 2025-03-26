Xponance Inc. Buys 2,607 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,374.98. This represents a 19.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,439,640 shares of company stock valued at $27,451,035. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

ROIV stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.