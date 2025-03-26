Xponance Inc. Buys 2,607 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.
In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,374.98. This represents a 19.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,439,640 shares of company stock valued at $27,451,035. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
ROIV stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.06.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
