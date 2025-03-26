Xponance Inc. Buys 907 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,874,000 after buying an additional 300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 130.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

