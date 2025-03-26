Xponance Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

RARE stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

