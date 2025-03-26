Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %
SPSC opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $218.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce
In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
