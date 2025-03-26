Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

