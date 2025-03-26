Xponance Inc. Has $496,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $242.97 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.62 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

