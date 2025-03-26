Xponance Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,646.80. This represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.