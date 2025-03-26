Xponance Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 206.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 521,640 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 174.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

