Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

