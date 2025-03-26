Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,755 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

NYSE ST opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

