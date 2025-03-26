zSpace (ZSPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect zSpace to post earnings of ($1.36) per share and revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

zSpace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZSPC opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. zSpace has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of zSpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on zSpace in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of zSpace in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, zSpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

