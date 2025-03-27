115,677 Shares in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 115,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Putnam BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

