12,524 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,780,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

