13,347 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

TRNO opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

