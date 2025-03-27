14,800 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:HNI opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

