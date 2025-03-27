15,087 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.