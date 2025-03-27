16,546 Shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 4.10. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. Analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

