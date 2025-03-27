1,745 Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in ICF International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $852,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

ICFI opened at $84.34 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

