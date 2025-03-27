21,681 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,387,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

