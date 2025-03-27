25,033 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Brands

Primo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.