27,208 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

