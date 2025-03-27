5,468 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 310,804 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $3,585,010 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.34. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

