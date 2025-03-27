600 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 60,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 142,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1,797.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

BlueLinx stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

