6,918 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

