7,274 Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 41.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Digimarc Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.