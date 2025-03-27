7,372 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

