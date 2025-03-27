74,633 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plug Power Price Performance
Shares of PLUG opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
