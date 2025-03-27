8,288 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Warby Parker Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

