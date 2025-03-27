Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.