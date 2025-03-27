Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

