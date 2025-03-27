Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 291,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,116,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.78.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,376,238.74. This represents a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

