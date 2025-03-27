Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AON were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $396.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

