Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ardent Health Partners were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $135,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $22,897,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at about $469,000.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardent Health Partners ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.