Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arko by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arko by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arko by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 220,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Arko’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

