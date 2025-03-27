Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 122,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

CIM stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.