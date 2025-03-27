Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 206.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Bilibili stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

