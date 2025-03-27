Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCC opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

