Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 405,600 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Brera alerts:

Brera Stock Performance

Brera stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Brera has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Brera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.